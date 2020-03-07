Iconic Friendship Oak showing signs of resilience

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Friendship Oak has stood for an estimated five centuries, and now two and a half years after possibly its biggest struggle, the iconic symbol of Coast strength is poised to thrive for centuries more.
It’s majestic branches and story of resilience attract visitors from all over, like Sarah Fretz who was visiting the Coast from Ontario, Canada.
“It’s amazing. It’s got tenacity, it’s survived so many storms, and it just gives you a good feeling being around it with that kind of energy,” Fretz said.
A closer look in the middle reveals what once was.
“It still kind of shocks me when I come and see that large piece gone,” said Loren Erickson, USM Superintendent of Campus Landscape.
Erickson is a board certified master arborist for the University of Southern Mississippi. In 2017, he led the effort to help save the tree by cutting down a 16,000-pound damaged limb. Although a risky undertaking, Erickson is pleased with the recovery.
“There’s no atrophy, there’s no cracks. There’s no further damage or separation, and all of that looks real stable,” Erickson said. “The overall condition of the tree I would say is very good.”
To prevent future damage, five steel poles have been placed under some of the larger branches and they’re working like they were designed to.
“They’re helping to prop up the tree so we don’t get another catastrophic failure,” Erickson said.
A barrier separates the public from coming in direct contact with the tree, and other options are being explored to protect the area underneath it. It’s all part of a plan to ensure visitors will be able to experience the Friendship Oak for generations to come.
“It’s something that’s endured and survived this long that the community has protected this long is something worth seeing,” Fretz said.
Although Erickson does notice some blemishes and areas where improvement is needed, he’s confident a new spring full of blossoms is on the horizon.
“When I look at that tree I think, ‘hurry up grow some new branches.’ I know what it’s going to do, I just wish it would do it a little bit quicker,” Erickson said. “Overall I walk away feeling like we’ll be OK here.”
Also according to Erickson, pruning the branches in recent years has helped balance the Friendship Oak.
