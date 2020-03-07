CoastCon returned back to South Mississippi’s shores

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 43rd annual CoastCon was back and brought the action, exciting attendees of all ages.
Whether you attended for the fun family atmosphere or the awesome celebrity guests, there was a little something for everyone!
“We are so excited for the next few days. We are looking to have more attendance than we had the previous year. We have some really great guests coming this year,” said Assistant Convention Director, Tiffany Brown.
Brown was thrilled to see great guests coming to the event, especially voice actor Morgan Berry.
“I love anime, I always have and I love acting. So to be able to do both of those things together is great! And Iove being able to come to conventions and meeting fellow anime fans and we get to geek out together," said Berry.
Berry also said that this convection is a magical experience-- a nice escape from reality.
Another notable guest was Greg Spanier, who was the gaming guest of honor. He said he looks forward to the event each year.
“It is a great time, seeing everybody every year and acting goofy and things like that," said Spanier. "The camaraderie, playing board games and stuff.”
It is that camaraderie that makes the event special for Zoe Williams and her friends, who put on an awesome “Adventure Time” panel during day one of the conventions.
“It’s really, I don’t know, it feels kind of like family! And it is really familiar and because it is local, you can still connect with the people after the con,” said Williams.
Jason Poirier has been attending Coast Con for years and says it is always a special experience.
“Well it is always amazing, and when I first did my con years ago, it was such a special event for all the people you could relate to in the worlds of fantasy and science fiction. It just feels like a big community. a family. And to see these people come out and support the community, it is just always a wonderful experience,” said Poirier.
There’s more fun where that came from, CoastCon 43 continues Saturday and Sunday and tickets are still on sale.
Things kick off at 10 in the morning on Saturday and continue until 1 in the morning. Then on Sunday, early birds can arrive at 10 a.m, and the weekend wraps up at 5 p.m.
To view the schedule of events, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.