Church group with South Mississippi ties under quarantine in Bethlehem hotel due to coronavirus fears

BETHLEHEM (WLOX) - The trip of a lifetime for 13 members of 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, took a turn for the worse when coronavirus broke out at their hotel in Bethlehem. Now, the group is being quarantined and is unsure of when they will be cleared to return home to the United States.
3Circle’s lead pastor Chris Bell is originally from Hurley, Mississippi. He’s not the only one in the group with ties to the Magnolia State. He spoke to WLOX-TV over FaceTime Friday about how the group is handling the stressful situation.
"We are people of faith, so we believe God knows right where we are. We think God has a plan for all of it and that he is going to use all of it,” Bell said.
He spoke from his hotel room in Bethlehem where he and 12 others from his congregation are being held. Bell said this coronavirus outbreak was unexpected. Research they had done prior to the trip led them to believe they would be in the clear.
“We did some research on it. We were told that Israel and Palestine were two of the safest places in the world when it came to the coronavirus. There were hardly any cases in the region, and then suddenly there was an explosion while we were here," Bell said.
He said being isolated in their separate hotel room is taking a toll on group members, and they’re taking it day by day.
“We are all missing our kids and missing home, and you’re cooped up in a hotel, you can’t do anything. That is very difficult. So, if you think, two weeks it will really be hard to deal with it. So, we’re thinking let’s get through the morning. Let’s see if we can do that. And then, let’s have lunch. And then, let’s get through the afternoon, and what we’re finding is if we can do that enough we can get through this," he said.
Bell said information is sparse.
“We’re not getting a lot of information that we really want to have, and we don’t get a lot of questions answered at times that we feel like we want to get answered,” he said.
However, after a few days in quarantine, the group has finally been tested for the virus.
“We don’t know the results of those tests yet. They’ll come back tomorrow, but thankfully none of my team at this point have any symptoms whatsoever, and all 13 of us are good so far when it comes to that, but we’re hoping we get negative test results. What we want to do is get flown back to the United States, and that’s what we’re hoping for," he said.
As of now, though, Bell said it’s unclear what will happen once they receive the results of those coronavirus tests. He said they are just standing on their faith.
