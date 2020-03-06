Stone County authorities capture Georgia fugitive

Jessie Eugene Hughes is wanted on drug charges out of Florida and by Stone County Sheriff's Department after fighting off three deputies and fleeing. (Source: Stone Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | March 6, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 2:59 PM

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jessie Hughes has been captured by Stone County deputies, according to Capt. Ray Baggs.

The 34-year-old was found asleep in the woods behind his house on East McHenry Road. Boggs said he did not put up a fight.

Hughes was a suspect in a burglary at a camp in Stone County, and while investigating, authorities discovered he was wanted in Georgia on charges of possession of narcotics, domestic violence, and a probation violation.

