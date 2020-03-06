Preparations underway month before Spring Break events

Promoter Maurice Bryant has the first weekend of April planned with many festivities, kicking things off with a welcome pajama party at Level Nightclub in Biloxi on April 2. According to Bryant, there will be a foam party at the Coast coliseum April 4 with special guest DJs, celebrity hosts, and performers. He looks forward to people participating in 3-on-3 basketball, dance contest and more. The following Sunday, activities will end with a BBQ cook-off and a car show.