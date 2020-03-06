Preparations underway month before Spring Break events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring break is a month away. Staff at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Black Beach promoters have been planning ahead to make this year’s spring break a success on the Gulf Coast.
During spring break the crowd often times overflow; therefore, some events requested by promoters were not granted. There will not be any special activities on the beach this year, but there will be activities at the coliseum.
“Kevin Gates will be the headline. Tickets will go on sale for that show this Saturday at the coliseum box office and all Ticketmaster outlets," said Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell.
Promoter Maurice Bryant has the first weekend of April planned with many festivities, kicking things off with a welcome pajama party at Level Nightclub in Biloxi on April 2. According to Bryant, there will be a foam party at the Coast coliseum April 4 with special guest DJs, celebrity hosts, and performers. He looks forward to people participating in 3-on-3 basketball, dance contest and more. The following Sunday, activities will end with a BBQ cook-off and a car show.
With all the fun and activities that will take place on the beach, there are rules to follow.
“We have rules that there’s no glass containers along the beach," said Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis. “Other than that... please come and enjoy yourself. If you do have trash please put it in one of the recycle receptacles that we have along the beach.”
Biloxi Police will have cones and barricades set up along Highway 90 to help with the movement of traffic. Maj. Chris Deback said safety is a priority and there will be officers on the beach and along the highway.
