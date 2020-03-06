Pearl River’s Isaih Moore named NJCAA player of the week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - — Pearl River sophomore Isaih Moore (Columbia, S.C.; Sumter) caught national attention following his standout week in Scooba.
The St. John's signee was named the MACJC Player of the Week on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the national office followed suit, naming Moore the NJCAA Player of the Week.
The honor comes after a standout week leading No. 2 Pearl River to the program's 17th MACJC Championship.
Moore averaged a double-double in PRCC's three games in the tournament.
In a 78-57 win over Itawamba, Moore scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and five blocks. He followed that up by scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds and three more blocks in a 90-86 overtime win over Jones College.
In the MACJC Championship Game against then-No. 17 Northeast, Moore scored 13 points and pulled in 16 rebounds with two more blocks.
Through 26 games, Moore is averaging 15.9 points and 9.1 rebounds.