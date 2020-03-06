Ocean Springs student inspired by Walter Anderson’s bike rides

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs Middle School student visited the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and was so inspired by the artist, he made a short video about one of Anderson’s legendary stories.
Artist Walter Anderson was a colorful character. Several facts fed his legend, like rowing his boat out to Horn Island. He rode his bicycle around the country.
Ocean Springs Middle School 7th grader Carter Denison was fascinated by Anderson’s bicycle adventures.
“It’s so amazing that he had that kind of energy where he could just ride his bike around the country and not even be tired or fazed,” Denison said.
Denison came to the Walter Anderson Museum on a job shadowing assignment and ended up making a short film. Denison worked with Museum Director Julian Rankin to conceive, shoot and edit “Walter’s Ride: Or Even a Ghost’s Gotta Eat."
Rankin encourages creative expression.
“We tell a lot of stories here on our own, so we developed a project we could execute in one day and had a fun time taking Walter Anderson out of the museum and on a bike around town,” Rankin said.
The production poses the question, what would Walter do if he rode his bike around Ocean Springs today? Of course, Anderson would make a stop at the city’s famous donut shop Tatonut.
“It was a little comic relief. We didn’t know where Walter was going to go and the viewer doesn’t know. Just to see him end up at Tatonut seemed like a fitting conclusion,” Rankin said.
Denison is into the creative arts and Walter Anderson. He’s writing a comic book series about Anderson, his cat and a magic paintbrush. Making the Walter Ride short film is part of something he’d like to explore.
“I would like to be a script writer and a director,” he said.
“Walter’s Ride” adding to the Anderson story.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.