New GPD outreach combines haircuts, hamburgers and healthy conversation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Cut Doctors Barber and Beauty Salon, you can always get a great look.
On Friday, there was a nice barbecue to go along with it.
“We’re very close to our community,” said Gulfport Police Department’s PIO Jason Ducré. “It’s one of those things that takes us to another level. Having trust, transparency in our community – it’s real big to us.”
This first-of-its-kind community outreach by the Gulfport Police Department is called Choppin’ with Twelve.
It’s a way to combine haircuts and hamburgers with a side order of healthy conversation.
Ducré would like it to be a monthly event.
One of the reasons the Gulfport Police Department wanted to have these social events at the barbershop is because they know the conversations and the questions are brutally honest.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Ducré added.
That’s what owner Carnell Travis guarantees along with a good haircut.
“That would be true,” he said. “We don’t let anyone get away with anything, especially since we have the internet now. So, if a person is not honest when they come in here, they will get checked.”
This is something that Travis said is a step in the right direction, and he’s hoping it will continue throughout the city.
“I think by having a good relationship with the community, the police officers can come in and prevent some of the problems rather than react to them after everything is over with,” Travis said. “I think it would be something good to have a round-table discussion so we can hear views from different parties.”
