Jury convicts man of sexual assault on 12-year-old girl

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A jury in Gulfport this week convicted Arland Morris, 42, on two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes. Morris was an acquaintance of the 12-year-old victim’s family.
The victim told jurors Morris woke her one day during the summer of 2017 and brought her to a bedroom where he removed her clothing and assaulted her.
“The child testified that she was crying, scared, and ran to her bedroom and locked the door until her mother returned home,” stated Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson, who prosecuted the case along with Jasmine Magee on behalf of the DA’s Office.
The jury also heard testimony from a forensic interviewer at the South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center, and were able to watch a video of the interview taken soon after the crime took place.
“The corroborating statements gathered by the sheriff’s investigators as well as the vital work of the Child Advocacy Center played substantial roles in obtaining justice for the victim and her family,” said DA Joel Smith.
Morris is scheduled for a sentencing hearing March 10, 2020. Due to the nature of the crime, whatever sentence is imposed by the court will be served in its entirety as the defendant will not be eligible for parole.
