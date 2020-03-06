Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 16 and LSU beat Florida 73-59 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Seventh-seeded LSU will face ninth-ranked and defending champion Mississippi State, the No. 2 seed, on Friday. The Bulldogs, who won their first SEC title last season, beat LSU 64-60 on Jan. 16 Mercedes Brooks chipped in with 13 points for LSU, which continued its dominance on defense by holding its 16th opponent to 60 points or under. Lavender Briggs led No. 10 seed Florida with 22 points for the freshman's fifth 20-plus game of the season.