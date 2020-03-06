Comeback Coolers team heads for Tennessee

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - “There’s always a glimmer in those who’ve been through the dark.”
That’s just a sample of the encouraging words, well-wishes, and motivational phrases written on this latest batch of Comeback Coolers being delivered to storm victims in Tennessee. The Comeback Cooler process is simple.
"What we do is we make a call out on social media and we have a drop off location and people just bring what they have,” said Heather Eason, Comeback Coolers founder.
For this trip, the supplies are not only going to those in need, but also to volunteers, first responders, and utility line crews. It’s a new wrinkle for an organization which continues to grow since its humble beginnings in 2016.
"This is going to be the first tornado we've worked, so it brings, we think, something new to it,” Eason added. “What we realized is that there are a lot of people working up there. So those guys are working with chainsaws, they're moving heavy equipment, so we're going to have volunteer coolers this time."
Comeback Coolers began as a simple trip to help Baton Rouge flooding victims in 2016. Now, four years later, it’s a regional organization that’s responded to numerous areas dealing with post-storm recovery efforts.
“I think one of the reasons that it’s been successful and has grown is because every single person can help in some way,” she said. “Little kids all the way up to older people. Those that are physical, those that are not, and there’s a lot of people that can help. In the midst of tragedy and chaos, that’s when we really see the goodness of the human heart and the human nature.”
The team is leaving Friday evening for the Nashville area. They plan on delivering the coolers and other supplies Saturday then head back to the Coast on Sunday.
