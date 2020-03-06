Breezy & cool Friday. Rain-free weekend.

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Wesley Williams | March 6, 2020 at 4:49 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 5:13 AM

Friday is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Today will be breezy again but so much sunnier! Expect afternoon highs in the 60s. Tonight, clear skies and a bit colder with 30s possible inland and lower 40s along the coast late overnight. The weekend looks nice and rain-free which should be great for spending time outdoors. Rain showers will be possible again next week as a frontal system nears our region from the northwest. Right now, the highest rain chances for next week appear to be next Tuesday.