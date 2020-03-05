Three Coast teams battle in MHSAA basketball semifinals

“He’s a tough kid and we had a trainer check it out and she felt like everything was good and like I said, he tried to go but he just couldn’t put any pressure on it," head coach Francisco “Boo” Hardy said. "I’m disappointed about the loss, but again, I’m happy for my kids because we won 26 games this year and lost five. You can’t go and fuss at them. We return four starters and then some more role players, so we should be right back in the mix next year.”