Students in Biloxi Public School’s Excel by Five program got a special visitor for storytime

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A police escort started the day as Biloxi’s Excel By Five students were treated to storytime and a celebrity visit. That celebrity was, of course, the most curious monkey in the world.
Susan Hunt, the program’s certification manager, said that she couldn’t do this alone.
“We partnered today with Community Bank, and we do what they call ‘I’m a Super Saver.’ Of course, the greatest thing in the world is that we have Curious George that comes to visit. We do a variety of events, but this is one of the special events that we do. The young people and the parents love it, and we love it," Hunt said.
In addition to the celebrity visitor, the story was read to the students by a familiar WLOX face. The story was about how Curious George saved his money to buy a train and, well, I spoke to a very astute 5-year-old who will tell you the rest.
“In the story, Curious George had a piggy bank. He helped some people get something that kinda does what a kite does,” said Darcy Fordham. “He climbed a tree to get it, and then his money was gone when he came down. He found it in the store and a little girl had it. He got it and used it up to get some trains."
That’s not all that happened in the story. Curious George actually learned two lessons in this book.
“He shared his toys with the little girl," Fordham told WLOX.
The Excel by Five program is a free program, within the Biloxi Public School District, offered to children aged zero to five. This interesting way of teaching students is why Brianna Potter enrolled her child in the program.
“Oh, I love it. She gets a chance to interact with other children. She gets a chance to learn in a different way, a more abstract way. I love the topic of saving money. We definitely imply that in our home, so, it’s amazing,” Potter said.
When asked about the next Curious George event, Hunt told us that if you missed the event this year, not to worry. It will be back next year.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.