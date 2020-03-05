Stone County authorities searching for Florida fugitive

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are searching for a fugitive Wednesday evening.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Jessie Eugene Hughes, wanted out of Florida on drug charges.
Hughes is described as 6-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen running from deputies in the area of East McHenry Road and South Walker Road. Authorities said he should be considered dangerous.
If you have any information on Hughes, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
