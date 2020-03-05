Sports tourism, recreation big part of Gulfport’s strategic plan

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sports tourism and leisure services go hand-in-hand.
One is designed to bring people in; the other is to keep them, and both help the economy grow.
“Here in Gulfport, we love recreation,” said Gus Wesson, director of Leisure Services. “We love sports tourism. It’s an exciting time right now in Gulfport, and we’re looking forward to the future.”
The message was brought before community leaders on Wednesday at the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce's “Gulfport Reports.”
It’s coming right as the city’s Leisure Services department prepares to announce a strategic plan in about two months.
“We had great input from the public,” Wesson said. “We had two public meetings - several surveys that went out. It looks like a lot of input is for the youth recreation and senior services.”
A new 64,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art YMCA will help fill any gaps in recreation and create another avenue for sports tourism in the city and the region.
“You have a 50-meter pool, which would be about a $4 million injection into the community,” said Rob Kirkland, CEO of Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA. “That brings our regional and our state swim meets back to the Coast, so that’s very important to us, and it’s also adult competitive swim. So, we have a desperate need in this area for aquatics.”
The biggest chunk of the $23 million to build the YMCA at the Gulfport Highlands will have to come from the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.
It’s going to require a massive promotional effort to get state lawmakers on board.
“It’s going to be critical for us to get the message out to the community and for that to go to the legislators,” Kirkland said. “They need to understand the need for our community.”
Gulfport already has the template to grow sports tourism with the Sportsplex.
“Sports tourism is right near the top of our priorities,” said David Parker, Gulfport’s economic development director. “You’re seeing the results and the benefits of investing over $13 million in our Sportsplex a couple of years ago.”
Despite the failure of a bond issue to get funds for a second Sportsplex, mostly for soccer, both Wesson and Parker say the project is still on the radar.
Parker also sees how recreational developments - including the Brickyard Bayou recreation area - are big draws for people to visit the area.
“And to live here,” Parker added. “We’ve got over 30 parks here in Gulfport for our residents to enjoy.”
