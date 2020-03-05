Ocean Springs honors people making a difference in the city

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether it be for their success in business or for their efforts at helping the city shine a little brighter, Ocean Springs honored the people who are making a difference in the city.
Many people receive praise Wednesday night during the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet at Gulf Hills Hotel.
“One of my favorite things that we do at this event is we do acknowledge the people, those outstanding people or individuals, who have either helped us at the chamber throughout last year or helped the city or made a big impact in the community,” said chamber director Cynthia Sutton.
Within the last year, the chamber has done an array of exciting new things themselves. They started their own podcast, they streamed the awards live online, and put on another successful Peter Anderson Festival, which brought 150,000 people to the City of Discovery.
They also honored others who worked hard to better the city over the last year, like chamber member Zane Wells.
Wells, however, is quick to give all of the credit back to the city where he was born and raised.
“I mean OS is all about the people and the community," said Wells. “They say we are an ‘arts centric type’ community but at the end of the day, we are just a people community. We want to do what is best for our community and we want to continue to grow our town.”
Growing Ocean Springs means bringing more business to the east end of the city, perhaps with tax increment financing, a potential program that Mayor Shea Dobson is really excited about.
“Economic development is huge and to be able to offer the [Tax Increment Financing] down the line will help grow our pie and get this room bigger and better," said Dobson.
The city will hold a public meeting on March the 18 at city hall for the redevelopment plan. The public is invited to come and voice their opinions.
