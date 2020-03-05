Light rain showers linger this morning

Scattered light rain showers will still be possible this morning as a low pressure system moves east of the WLOX area. Then, this afternoon, it will be breezy with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy and seasonably cool highs in the 60s. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with chilly overnight lows in the 40s. Tomorrow, will be sunnier with a fresh northerly breeze and pleasant afternoon highs in the 60s. The weekend looks nice and dry which should be nice for spending time outdoors. Rain showers will be possible again next week as a frontal system nears our region from the northwest. Right now, the highest rain chances for the first half of next week appear to be next Tuesday.