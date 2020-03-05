Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES
New Mississippi welfare director says he aims for integrity
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has chosen a new director for the state Department of Human Services. Bob Anderson is a former assistant federal prosecutor and currently works for the state attorney general's office, investigating Medicaid fraud. A former Human Services director, John Davis, was one of six people indicted in February in an embezzlement scheme involving welfare money. Anderson said he will be a good steward of public money. He also said he understands what it's like to be on welfare. He said his own mother received aid for 18 months while he and his siblings were young.
PRISON DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
At least 24th Mississippi inmate dies since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi inmate has died at a Jackson hospital and another has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Autopsies will be done. At least 24 Mississippi inmates have died since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the Justice Department. The state Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Grayland Cox died in a hospital Tuesday and “no foul play is suspected." He had been in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on a six-year sentence for a conviction of selling cocaine. A coroner says the inmate who died Wednesday at Parchman had a terminal illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI COMMITTEE
Mississippi governor appoints coronavirus prep committee
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top public health official will lead a committee to prepare the state for coronavirus. Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday appointed a preparedness and planning committee. It will be led by Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a physician who leads the state Department of Health. Dobbs says there are no coronavirus cases in Mississippi as of Wednesday. Several people have been tested, but those tests were negative. Dobbs says Mississippi has been working on a pandemic flu preparation plan for more than a decade. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and other state government groups will be part of the preparation committee.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Storms sweep central Mississippi, damaging at least 90 homes
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Storms with hail and strong winds have damaged at least 90 homes and some businesses in central Mississippi. Trees were knocked down and roofs were ripped off of buildings on Wednesday. Much of the damage was north of Jackson in Madison County. Hail fell near a Nissan manufacturing plant outside Canton. A steeple was torn off a church in the small town of Flora. An oil-change and tire business was demolished near Gluckstadt. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says that at one point, at least 21,000 customers were without electricity.
GULF OF MEXICO RESEARCH SHIP
Keel laid for research ship named after civil rights leader
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Mississippi civil rights physician was honored during a ceremony in Louisiana marking the construction of a research vessel named after him. A keel-laying ceremony was held Tuesday to recognize the construction start of Research Vessel Gilbert R. Mason, named after Dr. Gilbert R. Mason Sr. Mason died in 2006. He helped integrate Biloxi public schools in Mississippi and desegregate Biloxi beaches. The $106 million vessel is 200-feet long and will accommodate a crew of 29 to sea for 21 days. The ship will dock at the Houma Navigation Canal or in Gulfport, Mississippi. The R.V. Gilbert R. Mason is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
MAN FREED
Judge frees Mississippi man serving 120-year sentence
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man sentenced to 120 years in prison on a drug charge will soon be free. News outlets reported Circuit Judge Lee Howard freed 66-year-old Felix Wynn, of Starkville, during a hearing Tuesday at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse based on new sentencing guidelines. Wynne was convicted in 2006 on two counts of selling cocaine. As a habitual offender, he was given 60 years for each count and a $2 million fine. Howard resentenced Wynne for the time he has served, 13 years and 10 months, and dropped the fine. Wynne will be held in the county jail until the Mississippi Department of Corrections processes his paperwork. His attorney, Roy A. Perkins, and the judge believes that process should take about four days.