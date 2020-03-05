Inmate dies at Parchman; No foul play suspected

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 45 year old inmate has died at the Mississippi Penitentiary at Parchman.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said that the inmate was pronounced dead at Wednesday afternoon.
The inmate was in the inpatient department and had been receiving treatment for a terminal illness. No foul play is suspected.
As with every in-custody death, the inmate is being transferred to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner for autopsy.
The inmate’s name will be released once his family has been notified.
