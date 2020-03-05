Initial reports reveal dozens of homes, businesses damaged during severe weather event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received several damage reports from Wednesday’s storms.
Preliminary reports show roughly:
- 60 homes damaged in Madison County
- 25 homes damaged in Rankin County
- Five homes damaged in Scott County
MEMA provided 50 tarps to Madison County and 50 tarps to Scott County.
These numbers could change as MEMA receives additional reports and conducts further assessments.
Residents are encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses here.
