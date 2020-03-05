Historic Saenger Theatre nearing beginning of renovation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After years of closure and months of discussions, the fences that have gone up in the parking lot just north of the Saenger Theatre are a sign of good things to come for the crumbling building.
“The council approved an allocation of $2 million dollars to re-do the fly tower, the air conditioning unit, the roof and to seal the outside of the building. Then the city applied for a grant out of the Governor’s pot of restoration money, a $2 million dollar matching grant," Biloxi Councilman Dr. Paul Tisdale said.
He said that he assumes the money will go towards re-doing the interior and if any work needs to be done to the exterior, funding will also be distributed there.
“I’ve learned that scaffolding is due to go up next week and my understanding is that it’s going to be the same company that did the scaffolding for some of the renovations for the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans,” said Tisdale.
According to the terms of the agreement with the city and Backline Corporation, the contractor on the renovation, the work should be completed in 300 days. That means that barring any natural disasters or any untimely construction delays, construction work on the Saenger Theatre could be done by the spring of next year.
