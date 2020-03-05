Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 16 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 64-53 in the Southeastern Conference tournament. The No. 11 seed Tigers play sixth-seeded Tennessee in the second round. Amber Smith hit a 3-pointer and Nadia Green hit 1 of 2 free throws and then made a layup to make it 34-24 at the end of the second quarter. Missouri scored 14 of the first 16 second-half points to make it 48-26 midway through the third quarter. Mimi Reid had 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a career-high four steals for 14th-seeded the Rebels, who have lost 17 in a row.