Harrison Central Army JROTC academic team prepares for national competition

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - A group of Harrison County students is being celebrated for a big achievement.
The Army JROTC academic team at Harrison Central High School is heading to nationals to compete against some of the brightest minds in the country.
In June, they’ll compete in the College Options Foundation’s JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl.
This team is the only team in Mississippi and one of only 31 teams out of 1,670 teams across the country that competed in the first two rounds and advanced to nationals.
The cadets were recognized Thursday for their big achievement.
“We were proud of ourselves as a group because we came together to study and practice, and all of our practice really came into fruition," said Cadet Capt. Tyree Jones-Magee, the team leader.
The team is looking forward to their all-expense-paid trip to the competition in Washington, DC.
“I’ve never even flown on an airplane, so even that is exciting for me. But just the opportunity to go somewhere like that and do something for the program, just, you know, hits hard,” said Cadet Capt. Cameron Nunez.
The cadets have been working hard for years to make it this far.
“I wanted to see our team go to nationals because we made it to round two both of our last years, so I just wanted to see us make it,” said Cadet Capt. Alexis Post.
The competition requires the cadets to answer questions in a wide range of subjects. Math, science, current events, and grammar are just a few.
It’s a reflection of their academic success as a student. In fact, the program’s main goal is to prepare students for the ACT and SAT.
“They have to be good students to start with, so this is an achievement that transcends JROTC. Their abilities as students in their core curriculum classes feed into this a lot," said JROTC instructor Retired Maj. Nathan Jones.
Maj. Jones is confident they’ll bring home the hardware.
“They’ve shown they can do great in Mississippi, there’s no reason they can’t be great in the nationals,” he said. “I can tell they put a lot of extra time into this, and that epitomizes what JROTC is all about; reach as high as you can, and be all you can be."
The national competition will be June 19 - 23 in Washington DC.
