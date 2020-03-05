Gulfport Fire Department helps rescue stranded baby owl

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve heard about firefighters helping rescue cats stranded in a tree, but how about putting an animal back in a tree?
That’s what happened in Gulfport today at Legacy Towers condominiums.
The baby great horned owl apparently fell out of its nest during last night’s storm, and the fuzzy bundle was discovered uninjured huddling against a car tire this morning.
Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab dispatched a volunteer to take care of the situation.
“We put a makeshift nest out of a basket, and we nailed it to the tree so it’s secure to hold momma and the baby,” said Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab volunteer Patricia Morin. “Momma will come down and feed it, take care of it and the baby will be secure up there.”
Gulfport Fire Department provided some help to put the basket and the baby owl in place about 40 feet above the ground.
All of this activity took place under the watchful eye of the mother owl, who had two other owlets to take care of.
“Ooh yes, momma’s up there watching us, watching every move,” Morin said. “Anybody goes around that baby, momma’s turning her head and watching her.”
Because the mother owl is so protective, Morin couldn’t return the owlet to its nest. That’s why they set the basket in an adjacent tree where the mother could see it.
“Because it’s not safe for us and it’s really not safe for momma either because momma’s liable to go after the person putting the baby back up in there. I ain’t going around momma,” Morin said.
“So we’ve got to have a nest where momma can see and be able to go back and forth to make sure she is taken care of," she said.
In a matter of minutes, the baby owl was settled in its new home, thanks to the lift from a Gulfport Fire Department ladder truck.
“It’s not very common, but we do get it every now and again where we have to rescue animals from trees, we just don’t often have to place them back in the tree,” said District Fire Chief Curtis Prestwood." It’s a little bit of a good feeling to help out, especially an owl. You don’t get to deal with wildlife like that very often."
