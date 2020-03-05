Gulfport Behavioral Health re-opens parts of facility with increased focus on patient safety

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Behavioral Health System is re-opening parts of its facility after multi-million dollar renovations that focus primarily on patient safety.
Wednesday afternoon’s ribbon cutting marked a new chapter for the Gulfport Behavioral Health System. After two years and $4 million of renovations, the eastern unit of the facility was filled with GBHS employees and members of the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the changes.
Among the new upgrades, said CEO Loyal Ownes, is that the unit has been re-painted to brighten up the facility, which had previously become old and worn.
More importantly, Ownes noted, furniture and appliances were redesigned to protect Gulfport Behavioral Health patients.
”We’re an inpatient facility so what we provide is that emergency level of service for those who are at the highest level of risk, to the community and to themselves," said Ownes.
Risk management director Michael Hall said every curve, bend and bolt can make the difference between self-harm and safety.
“We want to make sure that there is no possible way that a person could possibly hurt themselves while they’re here,” said risk management director Michael Hall.
For two years, the staff worked to eliminate what experts call ligature points, which are places where a person could potentially hang themselves. Pointing to the metal accessibility bars bolted in the bathroom, Hall noted one of the new safety measures.
“There’s a backing on here to keep someone from putting something through here and possibly tying it off. There’s no way to get anything through there to possibly loop it and create a ligature point," he said.
With a total of 90 beds now in the facility, Gulfport Behavioral Health can house more patients than ever before. Ownes said every precaution will help future patients focus on themselves and the treatment they receive at the facility.
“We want to make sure that we have provided them a safe environment where they can get better, get the skills they need to be successful when they return," said Owens.
The administrative team plans to conduct research to determine the best use of the new space.
