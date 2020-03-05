DMR looking at projects to enhance and protect coast

$20 million was dedicated to a host of projects in 2019, including artificial oyster reef construction to sea oats and dune creation to making improvements to Buccaneer State Park in Hancock County. Money was also allocated for fish acquisition and transport for the Mississippi Aquarium and for building three outfalls in Biloxi to enhance drain pipes on the beach. The outfalls have been successful be every measurement and the next one will be built across from Centennial Plaza as part of an overall improvement to Coffee Creek north of Highway 90.