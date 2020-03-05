DMR looking at projects to enhance and protect coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another round of environmental projects using GOMESA funds, money collected by Mississippi through oil and gas leases will be submitted to the Department of Marine Resources by June 30.
Last year, 17 projects totaling $20 million in funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act disbursement got the green light. All proposals are in the three coastal counties.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is looking for ideas to protect our natural resources. From bays and bayous to the sand beach to the Mississippi Sound, projects fueled by GOMESA funds bring millions of dollars worth of improvements to the coast’s ecosystem.
“It’s basically to enhance the coast. Water quality is a big issue. If it has water quality issues we’ll look at it. If it has to do with erosion problems we’ll look at that. We look at things to enhance the coast itself,” said DMR Director Joe Spraggins.
$20 million was dedicated to a host of projects in 2019, including artificial oyster reef construction to sea oats and dune creation to making improvements to Buccaneer State Park in Hancock County. Money was also allocated for fish acquisition and transport for the Mississippi Aquarium and for building three outfalls in Biloxi to enhance drain pipes on the beach. The outfalls have been successful be every measurement and the next one will be built across from Centennial Plaza as part of an overall improvement to Coffee Creek north of Highway 90.
“That will replace the big ugly outfall that’s about to fall in, making it nice and sustainable and be able to clear the Coffee Creek area above it where we have a problem with pollution,” Spraggins said.
The design of that outfall will be a little different from the others because it has to cover a 30-foot wide area.
As for new projects, DMR is already looking at a Gulf Coast habitat lab to deal with algae bloom problems similar to what we experienced last year.
“We’ll be able to test on our own and not have to send it out of state and wait three or four days,” Spraggins said.
All ideas are welcome and again face a June 30 deadline.
Projects are reviewed by DMR and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality before being approved by the governor.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.