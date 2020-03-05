D’Iberville High School hosts signing day for three soccer standouts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Three D’Iberville seniors signed to play soccer for Southwest Community College on Wednesday. Alyssa Robinson, Kelsey Powell and Breanna Bardwell are going to not only continue their individual soccer careers, but continue their run as teammates as well - something that will make the new phase in life not only more fun, but a little easier with some familiar faces.
“It’s really cool,” Robinson said. “I’m rooming with one of them, Breanna Bardwell, so it’s going to be great.”
“It’s going to be very comfortable for all of us to play together, and it will make it easier I feel like," Bardwell said. "I’m very excited to play, it’s going to be a new experience. It’s going to be different.”
