Biloxi students chalk up a perfect ACT score; National Merit Finalist

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For some high school students, scoring a perfect 36 on their ACT or being a National Merit Finalist is like rolling a 300 in bowling or pitching a perfect game in baseball.
Two Biloxi High students have set the bar very high when it comes to academic achievements, scoring over a 30 on the ACT.
Sophomore Madeline Pitre, however, got a perfect score, which is four points more than when she took it three years ago as a seventh grader.
Taking the ACT early is something she definitely recommends.
"There’s always room for improvement and since I took it at an early age, I had a lot of experience with it, especially with math classes and high school classes that are very important,” Pitre said.
Here’s some perspective on how tough it is to score a 36. The numbers say less than half of one percent of test takers score perfectly. That’s roughly 4,800 out of 1.8 million students.
"I wanted to keep trying and push my limits and see how far I can go,” Pitre added.
With that pedigree, the sky’s the limit for Pitre, who also runs cross country, is on the Indians tennis team and plays clarinet in the band. So, what’s bigger: a 36 on the ACT or winning a tennis match 6-0, 6-0?
“A 36 on the ACT because that’s a big milestone for me,” she said. “Honestly, having a tight victory in tennis is even better because it shows there’s a lot of competition and that you prevailed.”
Madeline’s classmate also recently prevailed academically. Senior Mikayla Herndon Is a National Merit Finalist. That’s one of only 15,000 in the nation after her high scores on the PSAT test.
"I took the test, and I waited and waited and waited, and the scores finally came out and I was shocked,” Herndon said.
Both also say another key to scoring well on the ACT and other standardized tests is repetition, tutoring, and using online testing recommendations.
