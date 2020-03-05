Biloxi Police asking for help to locate missing man

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help to locate a reported missing person/welfare concern.
Justin Boudreaux, age 36, was reportedly last seen Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pass Road in the area of Keesler Air Force Base gate 7.
Justin Boudreaux is roughly 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to police. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a large tattoo on his back with his last name, “Boudreaux”.
The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641,
