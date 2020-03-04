Suspect claims self-defense in fatal Long Beach shooting

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man accused of shooting another man last week told police he fired the shots in self-defense after being attacked by the victim.
Kenneth Sellier, 61, is charged with manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Brandon Bodie.
Police say in an incident report that when they arrived at the house on North Seashore Avenue, they found Sellier inside with the gun put up in a bag next to his bed. Bodie was on the floor of a bedroom being given CPR by someone else at the house.
Once paramedics arrived, they took over CPR on the victim but Bodie died minutes later.
Sellier told police he was lying in bed when Bodie entered his bedroom and hit him in the head. Sellier said he turned and grabbed the Smith & Wesson .38 Special he had stored next to the bed and pointed it at Bodie, telling him not to hit him again.
Bodie “bowed up” to Sellier and came back towards him, said the suspect. Sellier then said he shot Bodie in self-defense out of fear for his own life.
In addition to the suspect and the victim, there were three other people at the house when police arrived, including Bodie’s girlfriend. The witnesses told officers they had all gone to a bowling alley earlier in the night, where they were drinking. After getting home, everyone started settling down for the night. Witnesses then each reported hearing Bodie and his girlfriend arguing in the back of the house.
Sellier told police he heard the arguing just before Bodie came into his room and hit him on the head.
Sellier was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $500,000 for the manslaughter charge and $25,000 for the weapons charge.
This case will go to the grand jury, which will decide whether or not there is sufficient evidence to indict Sellier on the charges.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.