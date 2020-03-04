Showers & storms expected today & tonight

We’re expecting more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A low pressure system will move along a front today, bringing scattered showers and storms. Pearl River, Stone, and George county have a higher chance of seeing 1-3″ of rain. Areas along the coast will likely see lighter amounts of 0.5-1.5″. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning. There is a low risk for severe weather, and we can’t rule out a few strong wind gusts or hail. The tornado threat remains low, but not zero.
Lighter showers are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s. We’ll be dry and mild on Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
The sunshine will return on Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.