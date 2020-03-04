Showers & storms expected today & tonight

We’re expecting more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A low pressure system will move along a front today, bringing scattered showers and storms. Pearl River, Stone, and George county have a higher chance of seeing 1-3″ of rain. Areas along the coast will likely see lighter amounts of 0.5-1.5″. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning. There is a low risk for severe weather, and we can’t rule out a few strong wind gusts or hail. The tornado threat remains low, but not zero.