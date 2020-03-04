Inmate reported missing in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate at a work-release center in Gulfport escaped custody on Tuesday night.
Now a search is underway by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with assistance from the Gulfport Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. According to authorities, the man left the center located on 8th Avenue in Gulfport.
If you have information regarding this incident, report it immediately to Gulfport Police at 228-868-5900 or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-896-0678.
There are limited details at this time. The story will be updated as more details come in.
