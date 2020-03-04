We’re expecting scattered showers and storms this evening. A few heavy downpours are possible, but most areas will end up near 0.25-1″ of rain. There is a low risk for severe weather, but we can’t rule out a few strong wind gusts or hail. Temperatures will mainly stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Lighter showers are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’ll be dry and mild on Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Some clouds will linger.
The sunshine will return on Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
