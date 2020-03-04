Report: President Trump donating quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

(WAVE) – President Donald Trump donated his fourth-quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
His donation was announced on Twitter by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
“President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the $100,000 check. “Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus.”
CNBC reports the president has pledged to donate his salary while in office to government programs. Previously, he donated to the Department of Homeland Security to help build a southern border wall, the Surgeon General to help fight the opioid epidemic and the Office of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Alcohol abuse is reported to have contributed to the death of the president’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr.
