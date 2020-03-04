3 New Orleans festivals will continue in midst of coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans festivals released statements to Fox 8 today regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Jazz Fest, Buku and French Quarter Fest are actively monitoring the situation in the case of any changes, however, the festivals will continue to go on, according to the statements.
“In cooperation with city and state officials and local tourism agencies, the Festival is monitoring the situation carefully. We continue to prepare for a successful and safe Jazz Fest," a spokesperson for New Orleans Jazz Fest said.
Jazz Festival is set for two weekends beginning April 23-26 and the following April 30 to May 31.
Buku is also working alongside city and state officials to ensure safety ahead of the festival that opens from March 20-21.
“Our plan remains the same as always: which is to ensure that everyone has a great, safe weekend at BUKU this year," a BUKU spokesman said.
French Quarter Fest will run from April 16-19. A FQF spokesperson also responded to a request from Fox 8 stating:
“At this time the festival is moving ahead as planned, and preparations are on track. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow official CDC recommendations. Public health and safety is our first priority, and we’ll implement whatever strategies are necessary to keep our guests safe. We will remain in contact with all local agencies, including public health officials and hospitality leaders, to stay abreast of this rapidly evolving situation and keep fans updated should our production schedule be affected.”
