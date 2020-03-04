Moss Point girls basketball clinch first-ever State Championship birth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, the Moss Point Lady Tigers wrote a new chapter in their program’s record books, clinching their first-ever birth to the state title!
The Lady Tigers victory over Pontotoc seemed imminent for most of the game, leading at one point by double digits and forcing the Warriors to play their style of basketball until the final minutes.
Moss Point’s leader, Robyn Lee, led the way with 25 points in their 42-39 win. The Lady Tigers are now set for a rematch of last’s years semifinal against Ripley - the team that ended their season a year ago.
“We knew halfway through the game that we could win this thing,” Moss Point girls basketball coach, Ethan Porter, told WLOX.
“That we could go on and be playing for a state championship. I thought we looked ahead, but I think we almost felt it slip away, so pulling it out was a relief.”
“Just the things that we’ve seen I think that they believe that we can do it. I think that we’re tough enough and I think that we are up to the challenge. I definitely don’t see any fear. I told the girls, you know what, we’re playing the very last game of the season. Win or lose, we made it all the way here. There is nothing X’s and O’s more that we can do, it’s about just going out there and who’s going to be the tougher team who’s going to come away with it.”
Moss Point (25-7) is set to take on Ripley (31-2), in the MHSAA Class 4A girls state championship Thursday at 5 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.