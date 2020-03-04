Mississippi DMR accepting proposals for GOMESA projects

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Have an idea for a project that helps protect our coastal environment, but needs funding? The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is ready to help.
MDMR is currently accepting proposals for projects that qualify to receive funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act (GOMESA). Proposals may be submitted to Russell Weatherly at GOMESA@dmr.ms.gov or delivered to MDMR at 1141 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi. The deadline for proposals to be submitted is 5 p.m. on June 30, 2020.
The proposed projects must be within Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties, and must meet one or more of the following criteria:
- Projects and activities for the purposes of coastal protection, including conservation, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses
- Mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife or natural resources
- Implementation of a federally-approved marine, coastal or comprehensive conservation management plan
- Mitigation of the impact of Outer Continental Shelf activities through the funding of onshore infrastructure projects
- Planning assistance and the administrative costs of compliance
All proposals must include the following:
- Project name
- Point of contact information
- Project location
- Project description
- Justification (How does project meet one or more of the criteria?)
- Estimated cost and detailed budget
- Goals and objectives of the project
- Project timeline/schedule
Again, the deadline for proposals to be submitted is 5 p.m. on June 30, 2020.
