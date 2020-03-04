KISS members to attend ribbon cutting at new Rock & Brews in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you ever want to rock and roll all night with a good brew in hand? If so, the perfect event for you may be in sight.
According to a release from the upcoming Rock and Brews restaurant, two KISS members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, are set to be at the ribbon cutting on March 15 at 3 p.m. The event will be held Rock & Brews Casino Site in Biloxi at the former Margaritaville Casino Restaurant.
The fun with KISS does not end there; rather, their End of the Road Tour will jam all night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. And good news if you haven’t bought a ticket yet, there are still some available.
As for the new hangout spot Rock and Brews, co-founding partners Stanley and Simmons are excited to see the site finally open. It will soon showcase a restaurant, hotel, casino, and a 3,000-seat concert venue.
“Biloxi, MS is a perfect fit for a new Rock & Brews Casino. We are excited that the ribbon cutting ceremony falls on the date of our End of the Road Tour concert in Biloxi, MS. We didn’t want to miss this,” said Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in a joint statement.
Biloxi city officials will also be in attendance at this riveting event.
