Jackson church says Joe Biden will attend their Sunday service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is said to be coming to Jackson this weekend.
The church secretary of New Hope Baptist Church says the former vice president will attend their Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m. this weekend.
Biden confirmed in a press release that he would be visiting the Magnolia State, but did not give any additional details.
According to the release, he “will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.