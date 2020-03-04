Indians Plan to Keep Fighting with Two Wins away from a State Title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Indians are “Jackson Bound” after defeating Gulfport in the quarterfinals this past Saturday and given how the state tournament is set up, we could potentially see two South Mississippi teams battling it out up in Oxford for the Class 6A boys championship this weekend.
The Indians showed a heart of a champion against their arch rival Gulfport at the Coast Coliseum, flipping an 11-point deficit into a 31 to 11 rout the rest of the way to clinch their first state semifinal appearance in eight years!
Many saw this year as a rebuild for Biloxi after losing 8 seniors from 2019, but the Indians are proving in 2020 that hard work beats talent and plan to keep that chip on their shoulder when they face Murrah Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum for the MHSAA 6A semifinals.
“Scrappy. We know coming in that we’re not as talented as last year’s team, but if we have that mindset that we’re going to take everything and nobody can take anything from us then we’ll come out on top every time," Biloxi senior forward Caleb McCarty told WLOX.
"I have to get a ring, so there’s just no other option than getting a ring.”
“Coach Seber tells us to have fun every game we come out, so have fun," Biloxi senior guard/forward Jervin Smith said.
"Going up to Jackson, this group we haven’t been before so it’s going to be something new for us. We look forward to the challenge, we’re going to be ready.”
“When you have a game like this and you’ve got a team that’s really not supposed to be here as everybody says, you don’t even look that far. I know we’re going to be nervous playing in the Jackson Coliseum, but at the end of the day it’s still 94 feet...the basket is still ten feet...and we still got Caleb McCarty,"Biloxi head coach Seber Windham told WLOX.
"I just told my guys just keep fighting, we’ve got to stay as a family. I said if you get to the finals, the whole city of Biloxi is going to shutdown. That’s what we’re planning on, we want to shut the whole city down and hopefully we can do that Wednesday night with a win.”
South Mississippi will have a triple-header on Wednesday in Jackson as Biloxi and both Harrison Central boys and girls will compete in the state semifinals. The Rebelettes will take on Olive Branch at 4 p.m. , while the Rebels are set to face Starkville at 7 p.m.
