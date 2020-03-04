HIDTA conference shed light on how to stay steps ahead of drug smugglers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a battle that happens every day along major roads, including the I-10 corridor as law enforcement agents try to catch drug smugglers and traffickers passing through the coast. This week more than 300 local and regional officers are here on the coast for the third annual High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Conference (HIDTA).
Gautier Police Officer Ben McQuagge is one of those who works to make sure his stretch of highway is drug-free and safe.
"Drugs, money and illegal weapons move up and down our highway every hour of every day. It's always moving,” McQuagge said.
That’s what the conference is about: networking, training and recognition. Ultimately, that’s what McQuagge received as the 2019 HIDTA Officer of the Year after 20 of his traffic stops resulted in some type of drug, money, or weapons seizure.
"We look for people who appear to be nervous when they pass us, people who react to our presence. We don’t try to hide, we sit right out in the open. We want them to see us, and we want them to react,” McQuagge added.
That’s where the training comes in. Officers are here learning new techniques and figuring out ways to stay ahead of the game when it comes to spotting those who are transporting drugs and other contraband, not only on I-10 but on other major corridors.
"This training is open to those from ten different states, so there are law enforcement reps from ten different states, and each face a different set of challenges when it comes to over the highway smuggling,” said Jere Lyles, a special agent in charge of U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security investigations.
This is why they say the awards are nice, but networking and training is what keeps their wheels of justice turning daily.
“In the last year, I’ve seen loads of dope inside batteries that are functioning and running the car inside tires. We find stuff in the panels of cars, in the roofs of SUV’S,” McQuagge added.
