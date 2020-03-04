Harrison Central well-prepared for Coliseum atmosphere in Jackson

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison Central boys basketball team are a championship-caliber squad and they’re proving that in the postseason so far.
The Red Rebels avenged their regular season losses to Oak Grove and Petal by ending both of their seasons within an eight-day span, defeating the Panthers in a slugfest Saturday, 66-62.
Harrison Central will now compete in their first Final Four since 2013 when they take on Starkville Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum and head coach Boo Hardy says they’ve benefited greatly from playing in the Coast Coliseum twice this season.
“I think Hoopsfest is a great deal for us, because we were here before, so we know what to expect and the length of the court it helped us during Hoopsfest," Hardy told WLOX.
"Again, we’re just taking one day at a time. Our kids they keep persevering. When things look bad for us, they have that don’t quit attitude and that’s what’s been our ammo all season.”
South Mississippi will have a triple-header on Wednesday in Jackson as Harrison Central boys and girls, along with Biloxi, will compete in the state semifinals. The Rebelettes will take on Olive Branch at 4 p.m. , while the Indians are set to face Murrah at 8:30 p.m.
