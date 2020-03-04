Foul play not suspected after death of another inmate in Miss. prison system

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has reported the death of another inmate in the system.
According to officials, 62-year-old Grayland Cox was an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. He was serving time for the sale of cocaine.
MDOC said in a release that Cox died Tuesday night at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson. He is the 23rd inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since the beginning of the year.
Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.