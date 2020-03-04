First Baptist Gulfport opens new youth ministry center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - First Baptist Gulfport Church is adding a new youth center to its campus
The Amp is a 6,500 square foot facility that is built to host activities for students in grades 7-12. Church leaders recognized the need to make room for the growing number of teens in its ministries.
“We were cramped with our student ministry in terms of space and having room to grow,” explained senior pastor Jimmy Stewart. “Our students deserve this and now it’s time to open this facility so we can serve them.”
The building features a warm up kitchen, a praise and worship center, and meeting rooms for focus groups to use throughout the week. There are also elements that encourage a relaxed environment like couches, board games, and a deck outside complete with a fire pit.
“It gives them a chance to be in this oasis of the Gulf Coast with all the trees we have out here, kind of away from their life, away from the pressures of school and sometimes family,” said Stewart.
It’s the first time First Baptist has designed a building specifically for teenagers. The church serves students from 15 school campuses in Gulfport and across the Coast.
Ben Sticker, associate pastor of students and missions, says the next generation has have the power to change the world. “We want to be the a training ground, an equipping group if you will, to help them get there. To encourage them to know that they have value.”
Sticker noted that AMP is an acronym for Align My Purpose. He hopes the teens feel a stronger sense of faith an empowerment with every visit.
They’re being told that they’re devalued all day long by their peers, by social media, by social media. We want them to know that they’re loved by not only us, but more importantly their Lord and savior Jesus."
The grand opening for the Amp center is at First Baptist Gulfport’s next Sunday service on March 8.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.