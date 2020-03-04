First Alert: models backing off on rain today for some

New computer model info is showing widespread showers for much of the day in Pearl River, Stone, & George Counties. But, it shows dry conditions for much of the day in southern portions of Hancock, Harrison, & Jackson Counties. That has allowed today’s rain chance to drop from 90% to 80%. If that trend continues, then today’s rain chances could drop a bit more. Either way, eventually, the rain will slide into the coast by some point tonight. A few showers will linger tomorrow morning. Then, it’ll be drier Thursday evening into Friday.