First Alert: models backing off on rain today for some

A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for all of the WLOX area

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams, and Taylor Graham | March 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 6:03 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A system will bring an active weather pattern to the WLOX area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Disruptive weather like fog, rain, and thunderstorms will all be possible during this timeframe.

New computer model info is showing widespread showers for much of the day in Pearl River, Stone, & George Counties. But, it shows dry conditions for much of the day in southern portions of Hancock, Harrison, & Jackson Counties. That has allowed today’s rain chance to drop from 90% to 80%. If that trend continues, then today’s rain chances could drop a bit more. Either way, eventually, the rain will slide into the coast by some point tonight. A few showers will linger tomorrow morning. Then, it’ll be drier Thursday evening into Friday.

FORECAST VIDEO: 3-4-20 Foggy start. Showers likely today.

FOG THREAT

Dense fog is expected this morning. Travel safely.
RAIN THREAT

Moderate to heavy rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through tonight and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued.
Moderate to heavy rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through tonight and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued.
Rain totals have been adjusted downward for the WLOX area since previous forecasts. This is because much of the rain may stay north of us for much of the day... focusing heavier totals over central MS & AL.
New information from all computer models showing strong agreement on rain totals remaining under 3 inches for the WLOX area. Many models show rain totals of 1 inch or less for much of the WLOX area.
STRONG TO SEVERE STORM THREAT

A tornado watch was in effect until 10 AM for Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued.
Severe storms will be possible somewhere in the yellow area on Wednesday or Wednesday night. They may not necessarily happen in WLOX area.
