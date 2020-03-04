First Alert: models backing off on rain today for some

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A system will bring an active weather pattern to the WLOX area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Disruptive weather like fog, rain, and thunderstorms will all be possible during this timeframe.
New computer model info is showing widespread showers for much of the day in Pearl River, Stone, & George Counties. But, it shows dry conditions for much of the day in southern portions of Hancock, Harrison, & Jackson Counties. That has allowed today’s rain chance to drop from 90% to 80%. If that trend continues, then today’s rain chances could drop a bit more. Either way, eventually, the rain will slide into the coast by some point tonight. A few showers will linger tomorrow morning. Then, it’ll be drier Thursday evening into Friday.
