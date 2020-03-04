First Alert: dense fog advisory extended. Showers likely.

A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for all of the WLOX area

FORECAST VIDEO: 3-4-20 Coastal fog through noon. Showers likely today and tonight.
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams, and Taylor Graham | March 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:40 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A system will bring an active weather pattern to the WLOX area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Disruptive weather like fog, rain, and thunderstorms will all be possible during this timeframe.

A few alerts still in effect this morning. Rain coverage is expected to increase by this afternoon. Rain totals of one to two inches are expected. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Some showers will linger tomorrow morning. Then, it’ll be drier Thursday evening into Friday.

FOG THREAT

RAIN THREAT

Moderate to heavy rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through tonight and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued.
Moderate to heavy rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through tonight and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued. (Source: WLOX)
Moderate to heavy rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through tonight and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued.
Moderate to heavy rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through tonight and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued. (Source: WLOX)
Rain totals have been adjusted downward for the WLOX area since previous forecasts. This is because much of the rain may stay north of us for much of the day... focusing heavier totals over central MS & AL.
Rain totals have been adjusted downward for the WLOX area since previous forecasts. This is because much of the rain may stay north of us for much of the day... focusing heavier totals over central MS & AL. (Source: WLOX)
New information from all computer models showing strong agreement on rain totals remaining under 3 inches for the WLOX area. Many models show rain totals of 1 inch or less for much of the WLOX area.
New information from all computer models showing strong agreement on rain totals remaining under 3 inches for the WLOX area. Many models show rain totals of 1 inch or less for much of the WLOX area. (Source: WLOX)

STRONG TO SEVERE STORM THREAT

Severe storms will be possible somewhere in the yellow area on Wednesday or Wednesday night. They may not necessarily happen in WLOX area.
Severe storms will be possible somewhere in the yellow area on Wednesday or Wednesday night. They may not necessarily happen in WLOX area. (Source: WLOX)

[ To see the latest hourly rain chances for your location, please scroll down at our Weather Page. ]

[ On the go? Get the latest alerts, track storms on radar, and see up-to-the-minute updates by opening your WLOX Weather App. ]

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.