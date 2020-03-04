First Alert: dense fog advisory extended. Showers likely.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A system will bring an active weather pattern to the WLOX area on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Disruptive weather like fog, rain, and thunderstorms will all be possible during this timeframe.
A few alerts still in effect this morning. Rain coverage is expected to increase by this afternoon. Rain totals of one to two inches are expected. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Some showers will linger tomorrow morning. Then, it’ll be drier Thursday evening into Friday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.