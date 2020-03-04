Drugs surround teens each day but places like Boys and Girls Club give them a place to get away from it

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tik Tok dances and challenges mix with the sound of basketball games every day at the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast. Those are the sounds that are supposed to fill teenagers’ lives. However, recently many teens on the coast are hearing gun shots, some of them fatal.
In the last week in Harrison and Hancock counties, two teens have died from gunshot wounds and 10 teens have made headlines after being charged with crimes.
“I was just hurt. Just stressed. Stuff can really happen when you least expect it,” said high school junior James Davis about the recent deaths of two Biloxi teenagers.
While the magnitude of these crimes is still being felt by many, teenagers say the prevalence of drugs and other illegal activities are rampant in their schools. However, community outlets like the Boys and Girls Club give these young people a place to socialize and focus on common goals in a positive environment.
Davis has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for years and actually credits the club with keeping him on the straight and narrow.
“The Biloxi Boys and Girls Club, the staff and organization, have helped me develop into the man I am today, well the young man I am today," said Davis. "They have influenced me not to make bad decisions and they have kept me off the streets and gave me a reason to stay in school.”
Davis is far from the only kid who claims the club has helped the. Devon Guy is a senior at Harrison Central High and is quick to point out how easy it is to fall in with the wrong crowd if one isn’t careful.
“It is actually really surprisingly easy to fall in to those negative patterns and toxic behaviors because of the people around you,” said Guy.
He also credits the club with introducing him to his passion for basketball.
“Before that I wasn’t involved in anything. I was just going to school, trying to pass, and now I feel like I am a part of something that is bigger than myself and it’s something I really enjoy,” said Guy.
With no shortage of negative influences, the high school students say drugs and illegal items are commonly found in schools and different peer groups.
“*I know in my school it is very bad, it’s like very bad," said sophomore Amari Jackson Wright. “It’s like a train of drugs in my school.”
“It is so easy (to get drugs)," said senior Terrell Brown. “You go to the bathroom and some one is like, ‘Here try, here try this,’ and your first instinct is no."
The powerlifter says peer pressure plays a factor, and it isn’t just the upper classmen participating in illegal activity.
“I look at younger classes and am like ‘Wow, it is getting worse and worse.’ And it is not a good thing. I know kids in like 9th grade and they’re like the ‘Plug’ with all the illegal things you’re not supposed to have.”
There are even vapes, and Juuls, and other smoking products being confiscated in some middle schools on the coast.
Because of all the dangers available to young kids, some are saying it is more important than ever that children are placed in positive settings and situations. The Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast claims its statistics prove that their involvement betters the lives of young people.
“So we have 100 percent graduation rate, accumulative 3.0 GPA across our entire organization, zero percent in teen pregnancy and zero of our kids that are active in the club are involved with any type of juvenile justice system,” said Boys and Girls Club marketing director Morgan Bogolin.
It’s because the club helps nurture and grow young men and women that the club’s athletic director Shabazz Mcclellan, a former Boys and Girls Club member himself, returned to teach and help out.
“I used the Boys and Girls Club as an outlet to stay away from that (violence)," said McClellan. “It was just a safe environment.”
The current athletic director still keeps up with some of those who helped him as a kid to this day and claims that there is something for everyone at the club.
