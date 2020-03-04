D’Iberville Police Department helping another department in need

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After 12 years of service to the residents of the city, the D’Iberville Police Department has put themselves in a position to help other communities when the need arises. So, when Chief Kellum Fairley of the Lucedale Police Department called in need of patrol cars, D’Iberville’s top cop was happy to return a favor of which he was a recipient not too long ago.
“We didn’t have anything. Nothing. Biloxi Police Department and other agencies along this coast and in this state helped us by giving us cars and other equipment. We’re excited. I know they’re excited. We got to pay somebody back when we got helped so many years ago," said Chief Payne. “We had surplussed them to put them on the auction block. Chief Fairley from Lucedale called and said, ‘Chief, I need some cars.’ So, I went to city manager Clay Jones, and he met with the council and they approved us to donate these cars," Payne said.
Giving back, Payne says, is part of the city’s mission to act with dignity, honor and integrity.
“The city has really benefited from the help of others. So, it feels really good to be able to say, ‘Ok, it’s our turn to pay it back,’" said Payne.
Lucedale’s city leaders are thankful for the donation but also very excited to have more boots on the ground.
“D’Iberville’s only been a city for 10 or 15 years, not really that long. They just kind of wanted to, what’s the old movie, pass it on, no pay it forward. So, we appreciate that," said Lucedale’s Mayor Darwin Nelson. “It will take some of the burdens off due to the fact that I won’t have to have officers doubling up and teaming up in cars. We will be able to put more units on the street," said Lucedale Police Chief Kellum Fariley.
Of course, the success of D’Iberville and its police force isn’t measured by the fact that they can merely give away two police cars. Rather, they’re also getting a state of the art facility located right next door to the D’Iberville Fire Department.
“This is your building. This is the people’s house. We’ve got a great working relationship with our citizens and it’s because of the hard-working men and women. This is a state of the art facility. We have the officers security in mind but also the ease of our citizens to be able to talk to an officer," said Payne.
Payne said that he hopes to be moved into the new police station in August. He also noted that none of this would have been possible without the support and trust of Mayor Rusty Quave, the City Manager Clay Jones and the D’Iberville City Council.
