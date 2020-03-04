D’Iberville Police Department helping another department in need

“We didn’t have anything. Nothing. Biloxi Police Department and other agencies along this coast and in this state helped us by giving us cars and other equipment. We’re excited. I know they’re excited. We got to pay somebody back when we got helped so many years ago," said Chief Payne. “We had surplussed them to put them on the auction block. Chief Fairley from Lucedale called and said, ‘Chief, I need some cars.’ So, I went to city manager Clay Jones, and he met with the council and they approved us to donate these cars," Payne said.