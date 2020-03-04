Christian organization to host missionary training in Woolmarket

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - The Cornerstone Foundation is looking to train doctors and nurses who want to go on missionary trips to third world countries. The plan is to build eight houses behind the Cornerstone Foundation on Woolmarket Road.
The houses will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and will be for doctors and nurses to stay in overnight during these training seminars.
“Our plan is for a mission conference and training center here," said Dr. Jeff McKenney, "to be developed over a period of years and stay within those confines.”
McKenney is a former surgeon on the Gulf Coast and founded the Cornerstone Foundation in 1992 as a nonprofit Christian organization. For the last two decades, he has lived in Honduras working at a missionary hospital. Now he wants to educate others who are looking to help people in need.
“They would come from all over the world, certainly all over the country," said McKenney. "They would need, for this short term training of a matter of days or at most a week, they would need housing.”
Over the next eight years, Mckenney hopes to build eight houses on the 8.5-acre site.
“The vision for the whole property is a number of small quality houses that would house people going to the conferences, taking part in the training,” he said.
The Biloxi Planning Commission will meet on Thursday to discuss approving the development. In the Biloxi Planning Commission Agenda, the development is listed as “dormitories” and that has some residents worried the site could house migrant workers or homeless people.
McKinney says the housing “has nothing to do with dormitories for migrant workers or homeless shelter” and continued to say “that’s nothing we’ve ever asked for or envisioned.”
The Biloxi Planning Commission meeting is for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th, at the Community Development Auditorium.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.